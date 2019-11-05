Spanx Founder Buys Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ Pants
The founder of Spanx was revealed to be the successful bidder for the skintight satin pants that Olivia Newton-John wore in the movie "Grease."
- Published 5 November 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Spanx was revealed to be the successful bidder for the skintight satin pants that Olivia Newton-John wore in the movie “Grease.”
Sara Blakely told “CBS This Morning” she plans to frame the pants and hang them at Spanx’s headquarters in Atlanta because they inspired the company’s black faux-leather leggings.
Blakely bid $162,500 for the pants, which Newton-John had to be sewn into for the 1978 film.
Blakely says she is huge fan of Newton-John, who sang at Blakely’s wedding.
Newton-John says she’s excited Blakley purchased them.
Julien’s Auctions says the leather jacket that Newton-John’s character, Sandy, wore fetched $243,200, bringing the total for the outfit to $405,700.
The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes