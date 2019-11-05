Missouri Sheriff’s Department Sees 17 Babies Born This Year
One Missouri sheriff’s department has seen the ranks of its deputy dads grow, as 17 law enforcement officers welcomed babies in a single year.
- Published 5 November 2019
HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — One Missouri sheriff’s department has seen the ranks of its deputy dads grow, as 17 law enforcement officers welcomed babies this year.
Fourteen of the 17 law enforcement dads, their wives and their babies gathered Monday at Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County for photos, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The babies were dressed in matching white onesies with deputy badges printed on them and brown pants and accessories. The two newest babies were just 10 days old.
“It’s important that we support our families,” Sheriff Dave Marshak said. “For us, this is good.”
Jefferson County, with 219,000 residents, is Missouri’s sixth most populous county. It sits just south of St. Louis County.
“Holy cow” was what Capt. Andy Sides had to say about the infant influx. His second child was born six months ago.
A joke has been going around the department that the little ones are “Prop P babies.” Passed last year, the property tax increase provided resources for raises for the sheriff’s office. Prior to the passage of Proposition B, the starting salary for a deputy was $37,902. That entry-level salary jumped to $50,300.
“I think it’s more than a coincidence,” said Sgt. Matt Moore, whose little one, Luca, was born this year. “It certainly gives you a lot more flexibility in starting a family if you’ve got more income. Kids aren’t getting any cheaper these days.”
Before the vote, Marshak had warned of a possible “mass exodus” of law enforcement officers if the measure didn’t pass. Now, he said, new recruits are coming from neighboring communities.
Of course, Marshak is dealing with more deputies going on leave to spend time with their new babies.
“Oh my goodness!” Sides cooed at his 6-month-old son. “I love it, with both of our boys and my wife. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It makes your bad days good when you come home.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes