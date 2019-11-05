Black Cat Scampers on Field at Cowboys-Giants Game
The game was delayed while workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone.
- Published 5 November 2019
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a few minutes.
The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game while workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.
Kevin Harlon's call of the black cat on the field is amazing pic.twitter.com/77XAC1w2tz
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2019
The cat didn’t leave right away. It was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.
For a second, the cat jumped on the platform and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the crowd.
The cat wasn’t good luck for the Giants, who lost 37-18.
