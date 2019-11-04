Customers Claim Buffalo Wild Wings Staff Tried to Reseat Them Over Skin Color
A manager asked the group to move because a regular customer didn’t want to sit near black people, they said.
- Published 4 November 2019
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A group of mostly African-American people celebrating a birthday party at a Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago allege they were asked to change tables because of their skin color.
Justin Vahl says he was at a Naperville restaurant with children and adults when a host asked him about his ethnicity. Later, a manager asked the group to move because a regular customer didn’t want to sit near black people.
Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, says he’s multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant.
A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson says a “thorough internal investigation” is being conducted and apologized for “any unacceptable behavior.”
The DuPage County NAACP says it’ll look into the matter.
