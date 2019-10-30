Actor Jared Padalecki Accused in Assault at his Austin Bar
Court documents show that "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin bar he owns.
- Published 30 October 2019
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Court documents show that “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a downtown Austin bar he owns.
An arrest affidavit says officers arrived at the bar early Oct. 27. Padalecki, who rose to fame in “Gilmore Girls,” has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury.
The affidavit says employees escorted him out of the bar after he fought with people inside. The affidavit says employees then tried to keep Padalecki out “because of his intoxicated behavior.”
An assistant manager told police that Padalecki slapped him. The affidavit says Padalecki punched the general manager, who was trying to separate him from the assistant manager.
Representatives for Padalecki haven’t responded to requests for comment.
Travis County Jail records indicate Padalecki isn’t being held.
