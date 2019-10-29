German Restaurant Accidentally Serves Hash Cake at Funeral
After eating the cake, 13 people experienced nausea and dizziness and needed medical treatment.
- Published 29 October 2019
BERLIN (AP) — Police say a funeral in eastern Germany ended on an involuntary drug high when mourners were accidentally served hash cake.
Rostock police said after the burial in Wiethagen, the funeral party went to a restaurant for coffee and cake, as is customary in Germany. But after eating the cake, 13 people experienced nausea and dizziness and needed medical treatment.
A police investigation revealed that the restaurant employee in charge of the cakes had asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake them. However, the mother accidentally took the wrong cake from the freezer to the funeral. She took a hash cake that the teenager had made for a different occasion.
Police said the 18-year-old is under investigation.
The incident happened in August but wasn’t published earlier out of respect for the mourners.
