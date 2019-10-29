Apple Resumes Human Reviews of Siri Audio with IPhone Update
Other tech companies have also been resuming the practice after giving more notice.
- Published 29 October 2019
Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update.
In August, Apple suspended the practice and apologized for the way it used people, rather than just machines, to review the audio. The practice undermined Apple’s attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy, though other companies have also been using human reviewers.
Now, Apple is giving consumers notice when installing the update, iOS 13.2. Individuals can choose “Not Now” to decline audio storage and review.
The use of humans to listen to audio recordings is particularly troubling to privacy experts because it increases the chances that a rogue employee or contractor could leak sensitive conversations.
