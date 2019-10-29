Air Force’s Mystery Space Plane Lands, Ends 2-year Mission
The Air Force's mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Air Force's mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission.
The X-37B landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Air Force is mum about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017. The 780-day mission sets a new endurance record for the reusable test vehicle.
It looks like a space shuttle but is one-fourth the size at 29 feet.
Officials say this latest mission successfully completed its objectives. Experiments from the Air Force Research Laboratory were aboard.
This was the fifth spaceflight by a vehicle of this sort. No. 6 is planned next year with another launch from Cape Canaveral. According to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, “Each successive mission advances our nation’s space capabilities.”
