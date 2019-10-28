Iowa Woman Dies after Explosion at Gender Reveal Party
An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has died after an explosion at a gender reveal party created debris that hit her.
The Marion County Sheriff’s office says the explosion happened at a home in central Iowa around 4 p.m. Saturday during a party to announce the gender of a baby a couple is expecting.
Deputies arrived at the home in Knoxville to find a 56-year-old woman dead. Knoxville is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.
Investigators determined that an explosion during the gender reveal announcement caused the woman’s death.
No other details about the explosion were available. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
