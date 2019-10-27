Germans Flock to Frankenstein Castle for Spooky Halloween Today
Medieval Frankenstein Castle has become a favorite haunt for Germans celebrating Halloween.
- Published 27 October 2019
FRANKENSTEIN CASTLE, Germany (AP) — Medieval Frankenstein Castle has become a favorite haunt for Germans celebrating Halloween, a tradition that’s grown increasingly popular in continental Europe in recent years.
The crumbling castle, located 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Frankfurt, has been staging spooky festivals since 1977 featuring monsters, gore, and spine-chilling live shows.
On Saturday night, about 2,500 revelers — many in costumes — flocked to the castle, where they were entertained by 130 actors.
While the castle’s name reminds some of English novelist Mary Shelley’s 19th-century book about the man who creates a monster, historians are skeptical that it actually inspired the author.
The House of Frankenstein is believed to have first built a castle at the site in the mid-13th century.
