Snake Tries to Eat Dead Snake as Wasp Attacks (Video)
Sometimes the circle of life stings.
- Published 23 October 2019
A coral snake found that out the hard way and a Florida woman caught it all on camera.
Evangeline Cummings posted a video on Twitter of what appears to be a wasp stinging a coral snake that was dangling from a branch attempting to eat a dead snake.
News outlets report Cummings was in her Gainesville backyard when she noticed the coral snake attempting to eat its meal.
In the video, a wasp appears and starts circling the snake. When the wasp lands on the snake, it starts thrashing and swinging attempting to get rid of the wasp.
Um ok, @UFEntomology and @MartaWayneUF , I believe I just witnessed a BEE 🐝 stinging a CORAL SNAKE 🐍 while the CORAL was dining on a RAT (?) SNAKE 🐍 and I need your support to process this. @UF #FloridaBackyard pic.twitter.com/djbJJGxaUk
— Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 17, 2019
Cummings tweeted the video and said she needed “support to process” what was happening.
The coral snake seems like it needs some support too.
