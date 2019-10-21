Trump Laments G-7 Move from Doral After Bipartisan Pushback
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump says it would have been the greatest G-7 ever if held at his Doral resort outside Miami.
- Published 21 October 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lamenting that he was forced to move next year’s Group of Seven summit from his private golf club in Florida after bipartisan criticism that he was trying to profit off the presidency.
Trump dismissed concerns that he was trying to get free publicity for his resort. He says, “You don’t think I get enough promotion?”
Trump reversed course on hosting the G-7 at Doral after Republicans joined Democrats raising alarm.
Trump is claiming that he put his business interests in trusts, but the underlying assets — his family owned business — are well known to him.
