Hillary Clinton Implies Gabbard is Favored by Russia
Clinton did not mention the Hawaii congresswoman by name, but said she believes the Russians have "got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary."
- Published 18 October 2019
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Hillary Clinton appears to call Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview, while also describing 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein as “a Russian asset.”
During a podcast appearance on Campaign HQ with David Plouffe, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee did not mention the Hawaii congresswoman by name, but said she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate.”
“She’s the favorite of the Russians,” Clinton said. “They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset.”
The Russians know they can’t win without a third party candidate, Clinton added.
Earlier in the interview, she also called President Donald Trump “Vladimir Putin’s dream.” She goes on to say that Trump’s inauguration speech was “like a declaration of war on half of America.”
Gabbard’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment, though Gabbard did respond to similar criticism during the Democratic debate in Ohio earlier this week. “This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia,” Gabbard said on stage. “Completely despicable.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes