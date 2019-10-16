City Official: I Support Vandalism of Columbus Statue
Democrat Katherine Kerwin says that she doesn’t know who’s responsible for the vandalism but that “I stand with them.”
- Published 16 October 2019
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A city councilor in Rhode Island says she thinks the recent vandalism to a Christopher Columbus statue is a good thing.
Democrat Katherine Kerwin told WPRO radio that she thinks the statue should be removed and that healthy civil disobedience is good for society and the city of Providence.
Kerwin says that she doesn’t know who’s responsible for the vandalism but that “I stand with them.” She praised the vandal for “creating a really healthy dialogue in Providence.”
Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza said he’d consider moving the statue to another neighborhood.
The Columbus statue was one of several vandalized nationwide around the time of the U.S. holiday named for him.
Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns the explorer spurred centuries of genocide.
