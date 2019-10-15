Rep. Omar Did Not Protest Outside Trump Minneapolis Rally

CLAIM: Rep. Ilhan Omar protested outside President Donald Trump’s Oct. 10 campaign rally in Minneapolis.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Omar was visiting Morocco from Oct. 6-11 and was not in her home state of Minneapolis.

THE FACTS: Omar was on a five-day trade trip to Morocco with Democratic Reps. Marcia Fudge, from Ohio, and Karen Bass, of California, when social media users began circulating photos and video suggesting that the congresswoman was involved in protests outside the Trump rally in Minneapolis.

The scene was chaotic outside the Target Center where anti-Trump protesters filled the streets well before the president’s arrival. Andy Mannix, a reporter with The Star Tribune captured video of the scene, which included a woman wearing a headscarf and face covering. After he posted the video on social media people began sharing it, falsely stating it showed Omar at the protests.

Mannix said he hadn’t given any thought to the woman in the video at the time. However, after the footage began to circulate on Facebook and Twitter with the claim it showed Omar, he reached out to confirm it was not the representative.

“It’s disappointing to see people invoking my journalism to make a false claim,” Mannix told The Associated Press.

Jeremy Slevin, Omar’s spokesman, confirmed to the AP that Omar was traveling at the time of the rally.

Bass tweeted on Oct. 12 that it was great to be back home after traveling with Omar where she said they were in Morocco to further trade relations and talk about jobs.

“So sad to return to bigoted nonsense from people who think that if they see one person with a hijab on, they’ve seen them all,” Bass tweeted in reference to the posts targeting Omar.

Omar also addressed the false claim, tweeting on Oct. 12, “They are clearly insane, the cult of fake photos and stories is at it again.”

In September, Trump tweeted a video made by a conservative comedian which said it showed Omar partying on the 18th anniversary of 9/11. The video was in fact taken on Sept. 13 during an event honoring her and four other congresswomen.