Jane Fonda Arrested Protesting Climate Change in Washington
The actress was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."
- Published 11 October 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on while peacefully protesting climate change.
The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.
Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later.
The actress vowed to join protests at the Capitol “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.”
Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed that Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration.
Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change “a collective crisis that demands collective action now.”
This is a collective crisis. #firedrillfriday @Janefonda #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/2Ck9Sovzsn
— Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 11, 2019
