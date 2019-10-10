Beer All Over Mormon Church Parking Lot After Truck Crashes
Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a semi-trailer crashed that was carrying cases of brew banned by the faith.
- Published 10 October 2019
Sandy Police Stg. Jason Nielsen said the semitrailer veered and fell from a road and into the church’s parking lot after it was hit by a pickup truck that ran a red light on Thursday. Beer cans were strewn across the empty church parking lot.
One of the faith’s key rules is a ban on members drinking alcohol.
Nielsen says the semitrailer driver was left with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt. Authorities haven’t determined if he will be cited.
The church building wasn’t damaged.
