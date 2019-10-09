Police: High School Coach Lifted $40 from Player’s Wallet
A New Mexico football coach has been fired and faces criminal charges after authorities said a student used a cellphone video to capture the coach on video taking money from a player’s wallet.
- Published 9 October 2019
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico football coach has been fired and faces criminal charges after authorities said a student used a cellphone video to capture the coach on video taking money from a player’s wallet.
State Police arrested Miyamura High School coach John D. Roanhaus following a review of the footage showing Roanhaus going into the school’s locker room and taking $40 from the wallet, court documents said.
According to an arrest warrant, a police officer was contacted by a student’s mother who showed the officer the cellphone video. The video showed Roanhaus walking into the school’s locker area, taking two $20 bills from a black wallet and stuffing the money in his sock, Officer Nathaniel Renteria wrote in the arrest warrant.
Roanhaus had been the head football coach at the high school in the small, New Mexico western city of Gallup since 2018. He is the youngest son of New Mexico Hall of Fame coach Eric Roanhaus, who retired in 2016 as head football coach at Clovis High School after recording 343 wins, the most in state history.
The mother told Renteria it wasn’t the first time that players had experienced thefts in the locker room.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Independent newspaper that Roanhaus was fired.
Roanhaus, 42, was charged with larceny and non-residential burglary and ordered held on $2,000 bail. Roanhaus did not immediately respond to a telephone message left Wednesday seeking comment.
No attorney was listed for Roanhaus and he has not been assigned a public defender, court records said. A preliminary court hearing on the case was scheduled for Wednesday.
Miyamura High School’s football team has a 1-6 record this season after a 55-14 loss.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes