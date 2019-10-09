Crackdown Announced After Alec Baldwin Falls for Statue of Liberty Tour ‘Scam’
New York City officials vowed to crack down on vendors selling boat rides around the Statue of Liberty after actor Alec Baldwin complained.
- Published 9 October 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have vowed to crack down on vendors selling boat rides around the Statue of Liberty after actor Alec Baldwin complained that he was among the many people scammed into thinking he was buying tickets to the statue itself.
Baldwin posted on Instagram that he and his wife, Hilaria, “Two sharp, savvy NYers,” bought $40 tickets for themselves and their children for a boat tour of the Statue of Liberty and were escorted to a shuttle bus to New Jersey.
“I kid you not,” Baldwin said in his social media post. “We paid. Then we read the tickets.”
View this post on Instagram
So, we head to South Ferry. Me and @hilariabaldwin Two sharp, savvy NYers. Kids in tow. We buy the tickets for the “boat tour” of the Statue of Liberty. We are escorted to a shuttle bus. To New Jersey! I kid you not. We paid. Then we read the tickets. NO ON EVER MENTIONED NEW F***ING JERSEY!!! This is a scam. Take the SI Ferry. It’s the best ride in NY.
New York City Department of Transportation spokesman Scott Gastel said the shuttle bus the Baldwins were directed to transports passengers from lower Manhattan to New Jersey, where they get on a boat that offers views of the Statue of Liberty.
A message was left with the tour operator that apparently sold Baldwin the tickets.
Only one tour company, Statue Cruises, is licensed to take visitors to Liberty Island, but ticket sellers from other companies often mislead tourists into believing they are booking a ride to the statue. There have also been reports of scammers selling tickets to the Staten Island Ferry, which is free.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that city agencies including the police, the Department of Transportation and the Economic Development Corporation are joining forces to crack down on unlicensed and misleading Statue of Liberty tour operators.
He said the city would send cease-and-desist letters to two companies believed to be operating non-permitted buses in the area of downtown Manhattan where the boats to Liberty Island launch.
“The Statue of Liberty is an enduring symbol of the promise of the America,” said de Blasio, a Democrat. “Tourists and visitors have been taken for a ride, and it’s unacceptable. We won’t let up until illegal and deceitful practices are a thing of the past.”
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat who represents downtown Manhattan, said he welcomed the crackdown.
“I have long decried the unfortunate situation where unsuspecting tourists are being scammed by unscrupulous and aggressive ticket hawkers and being sold tickets that actually don’t take them to Statue of Liberty,” Nadler said. “It is our job as public officials to ensure that those who visit our City come away with a positive experience and truly appreciate what is one of the world’s most recognizable landmarks and an enduring symbol of freedom and democracy throughout the world.”
As for the Baldwins, they ended up taking a ride on the Staten Island Ferry, which passes by the statue. “It’s the best ride in NY,” Baldwin said.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes