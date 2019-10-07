Two Victims of 1944 Circus Fire Being Exhumed in ID Attempt
Authorities are exhuming the bodies of two victims of the 1944 Hartford circus fire in hopes of identifying a Vermont woman who has been missing since then.
The exhumations began at the Northwood Cemetery in Windsor, Connecticut. Chief Medical Examiner James Gill says it may be a daylong process.
The fire in the big top of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus on July 6, 1944, killed 168 people and injured 682 others. The cause was never conclusively determined.
Newport, Vermont, resident Grace Fifield was never seen again after attending the circus.
Officials will compare DNA samples from the remains of the two unknown women with a sample from Fifield’s granddaughter.
A state judge approved the exhumations last month.
