Deer Crashes Through Window of Long Island Hair Salon
- Published 7 October 2019
LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A deer crashed through the window of a Long Island hair salon and ran amok before breaking out the front door with a straightening iron in tow.
The buck’s surprise visit to the Be.you.tiful salon in Lake Ronkonkoma was captured by the salon’s security camera and widely shared on social media.
Salon owner Jenisse Heredia said she was cutting a client’s hair when she heard “this wild crash” and thought it was a car. “But when I looked I saw a deer coming at me,” Heredia said Sunday.
The buck ran to the break room at the back of the shop, came back out and hit a mirror, then ran out with an iron caught on its antlers, Heredia said.
Police said one client suffered leg and head pain and was treated at a hospital. The security video shows the deer jumping over the woman’s head as she sits on a couch at the front of the shop.
Although the buck ran through the shop thrashing its antlers, it caused little damage other than to the front door and window, Heredia said. “It’s crazy It didn’t break anything,” she said.
The salon, which is closed Sundays, will open as usual on Monday, she said.
