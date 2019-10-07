Dallas Judge Says She Couldn’t Refuse Convicted ex-Cop a Hug
The judge who gave a hug and Bible to a former Dallas police officer after she was sentenced 10 years in prison says she watched the woman change during her murder trial and wants her to live a purposeful life.
- Published 7 October 2019
DALLAS (AP) — The judge who gave a hug and Bible to a former Dallas police officer after she was sentenced 10 years in prison says she watched the woman change during her murder trial and wants her to live a purposeful life.
Judge Tammy Kemp said that she hadn’t previously given a defendant a Bible, but Amber Guyger said she didn’t have one at the end of her trial for the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean.
A jury convicted Guyger guilty of murder for shooting Jean in his home, which Guyger said she mistook for her own which was one floor below.
In her first interview since the trial ended, Kemp told The Associated Press that she believes she was fair during Guyger’s trial and “could not” refuse her a hug afterward.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes