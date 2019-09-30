Motorists Get Eyeful as Porn Plays on Electronic Billboard
Motorists traveling through a Detroit suburb were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard.
- Published 30 September 2019
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Motorists traveling through a Detroit suburb were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard.
Auburn Hills police say the video played on the billboard along Interstate 75 in Oakland County for about 30 minutes Saturday night before the images were removed.
Many people called 911. Chuck McMahon says he saw the video and wondered if the billboard was advertising for a strip club.
Investigators tell WDIV-TV that two people apparently broke into a small building at the site and loaded porn on a laptop that’s connected to the billboard. Two men wearing hooded sweatshirts were spotted on security video. Police are asking the public to help identify them:
Dr. Justin Kammo also saw the video. He says he immediately assumed that “someone had hacked it.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes