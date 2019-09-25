A Ukrainian Miss Universe? There Wasn’t One.
And the crown goes to ... not Miss Ukraine.
- Published 25 September 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — And the crown goes to … not Miss Ukraine.
President Donald Trump was recalling his days as the owner of the Miss Universe pageant Wednesday as he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made remarks before their private meeting. “It’s a great thing,” he said of his pageant days. “And we had a winner from Ukraine.”
But a Ukrainian woman has never won the Miss Universe title.
Several made the top 10 during Trump’s tenure at the pageant, which he bought in 1996 and sold in 2015. But none took the prize in the pageant’s history, which dates to 1952. Ukrainian Olesia Stefanko was first runner-up in 2011.
