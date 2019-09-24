Fox Apologizes for ‘Disgraceful’ Comment About Thunberg
The network said the guest would never appear on the network again.
- Published 24 September 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has apologized for a guest who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg mentally ill, and said he would never appear on the network again.
Michael Knowles of “The Daily Wire” made the comment Sept. 23 during a segment on a Fox evening newscast, also saying Thunberg was being exploited by her parents and the left wing.
Fox had no comment about its own prime-time host, Laura Ingraham, who likened Thunberg to a murderous child cult leader from a Stephen King short story.
The network said in a statement that Knowles’ comment was disgraceful.
Image caption: Political commentator Laura Ingraham speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
