AP Source: Kansas Basketball, Football Receive Notice of Allegations from NCAA
A person familiar with the situation says the University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that alleges significant violations within its storied men's basketball program.
- Published 23 September 2019
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday that alleges significant violations within its storied men’s basketball program.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NCAA nor the school had announced the notice, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports. That initial report, citing unnamed sources, said the notice included three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting, lack of institutional control and a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
Yahoo also reported that Kansas was given notice of a secondary violation in football tied to then-coach David Beaty. That violation involved the use of an extra coach during practice.
Kansas spokesman Dan Beckler did not respond to multiple messages from the AP seeking comment. The AP requested copies of all notices from the NCAA under the Kansas Open Records Act.
The NCAA’s Stacey Osburn also declined to comment on “current, pending or ongoing investigations.”
