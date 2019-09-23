After Amazon Packages Found in Cemetery, Police Deliver Them

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Officers in a Massachusetts police department briefly turned into Amazon drivers after a stash of undelivered packages was found in a cemetery.

Burlington police tweeted that a “diligent groundskeeper” at a cemetery in the town northwest of Boston found the packages Monday morning in a trash receptacle and contacted police.

A diligent grounds keeper at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery came across something suspicious this morning and called us right away. It appears that a number of Amazon Packages were dumped in one of their garbage disposal bins. We are investigating to see how they wound up there. pic.twitter.com/cI11ewRoHc — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 23, 2019

Police did not say exactly how many packages there were, but photos posted on social media showed about 20.

The packages were addressed to Burlington residents, so police took it upon themselves to deliver them.

They are also investigating to determine how the packages ended up at the cemetery and have contacted Amazon.

They tweeted, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”

We have notified @amazon and are waiting for them to respond. To ensure that everyone gets their merchandise in a timely fashion (and without too much red tape!) we are delivering the packages to the proper addresses. If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello! pic.twitter.com/JqBClbGQLK — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 23, 2019