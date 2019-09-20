Former Charlie Rose Makeup Artist Sues, Alleging Harassment
The former chief makeup artist at Charlie Rose's interview show is suing him and saying the disgraced television journalist ran a "toxic work environment" for women.
Published 20 September 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief makeup artist at Charlie Rose’s interview show is suing him and saying the disgraced television journalist ran a “toxic work environment” for women.
Gina Riggi says she worked for 22 years for Rose and Bloomberg, the company where his Manhattan studio was located.
Rose was fired in 2017 by PBS and CBS News for sexual misconduct. His attorney didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Friday.
Riggi’s harassment lawsuit was filed Thursday and charges that Rose treated his studio as a sexual hunting ground for attractive young women.
She says he groped and pawed female staff members, stared at their breasts and dangled job prospects to wine and dine women.
She says he would demean women who rejected him and once swatted at her.
