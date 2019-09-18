Woman Burning Love Letters Sparks Nebraska Apartment Fire
Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire by burning love letters from her ex in her bedroom.
- Published 18 September 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — It seems this love was too hot to handle.
Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire Monday by burning love letters from her ex in her bedroom.
Police say the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them of the floor. She then went to another room to take a nap. Police say she awoke a short time later to find the carpet on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the building. No one was injured.
The woman was cited for negligent burning.
