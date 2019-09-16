Stinky Shoppers Unoffended after Mississippi Store Bans Them
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports a convenience store has a sign on its door stating "Notice: Bad Smelling Oil Mill People Please Do Not Enter."
- Published 16 September 2019
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — You stink, stay out!
That’s the message from one Mississippi Delta convenience store to workers at a neighboring soybean oil mill.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the convenience store has a sign on its door stating “Notice: Bad Smelling Oil Mill People Please Do Not Enter.”
Anurag Randive, who manages the Greenwood store, says the sign was posted about three months ago after customers complained about the odor of employees from the Express Grain oil mill across the street. He says he’s prevented some odorous workers from entering.
Randive says he hasn’t received any complaints.
Express Grain workers continue shopping at the store. Employee Michael Blount says workers who labor in the pits filled with stinking rotten soybeans send less-smelly coworkers inside to buy snacks.
Blount says, “We know we stink.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes