Couple Charged for Spending Over $100K in Accidental Deposit
Robert and Tiffany Williams spent most of the money on items like an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper.
- Published 12 September 2019
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple who police say went on a spending spree after a bank accidentally deposited $120,000 into their account are headed to trial.
State police tell the Williamsport Sun-Gazette that Robert and Tiffany Williams, of Montoursville, spent most of the money on items like an SUV, a race car, two four-wheelers, and a camper. Police say the couple also paid bills and gave friends $15,000.
BB&T bank contacted the couple June 20 after realizing the error, telling the couple they were responsible for returning the funds. After they failed to repay the money, the bank took legal action.
The couple faces felony theft charges.
As they arrived at court, Robert Williams told WNEP-TV they “took some bad legal advice” and “it probably wasn’t the best thing in the end.”
No trial date was set.
