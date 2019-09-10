Video Appears to Show Tesla Driver Asleep in Moving Car
A Massachusetts man has posted a video online that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a highway.
- Published 10 September 2019
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has posted a video online that appears to show the driver of a Tesla sleeping as the car speeds along a highway.
Teslas have an autopilot function, but the company says drivers are expected to remain alert.
Dakota Randall took a video that shows the driver’s head down. Randall said the car was a Tesla. In the passenger’s seat, another person appears to be sleeping.
Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it).
Teslas are sick, I guess? pic.twitter.com/ARSpj1rbVn
— Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 8, 2019
The video was shot on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton.
Randall says the car was traveling 55 to 60 mph, and he honked to try to wake the driver.
He did not call police. State police say they’re aware of the video.
A Tesla spokesperson says the driver-monitoring system repeatedly reminds drivers to remain engaged and prohibits the use of autopilot when warnings are ignored.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes