Man Calls Police Demanding They Return His Stolen Pot
A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they "stole" from him.
- Published 6 September 2019
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they “stole” from him.
WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call that it’s legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).
Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: “People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze.”
While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.
Sharonville police said they “don’t make the rules” but must uphold them.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes