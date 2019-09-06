Drew Brees Defends Himself from Anti-Gay Accusations
The New Orleans Saints quarterback said he was not aware “at all” that Focus on the Family was associated with anti-gay messaging, inequality or “any type of hate.”
- Published 6 September 2019
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’s been unfairly and incorrectly portrayed as anti-gay after recording a video encouraging Christian students to take their bibles to school.
The video was disseminated by an organization called Focus on the Family, which has promoted policies widely viewed as hostile to the LGBTQ community.
Brees said his only intention was to encourage Christian students to practice their faith with confidence on National Bring Your Bible to School Day.
Brees says he was not aware “at all” that Focus on the Family was associated with anti-gay messaging, inequality or “any type of hate.”
The record-setting quarterback says he sees Christianity as representing love, forgiveness, respecting all and accepting all.
Brees says “shame on” those who portrayed his video as an endorsement of anti-gay propaganda for the purpose of making headlines.
