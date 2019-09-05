Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Dies in New Mexico Crash
Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was one of two people killed in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.
- Published 5 September 2019
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was one of two people killed in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.
Harris’ publicist confirmed her death Thursday, saying family and friends of the 30-year-old Texas native were heartbroken.
Harris was on her way to Taos when the crash happened Wednesday night along State Road 522. She was scheduled to take the stage Thursday afternoon at the annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival.
The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says one of the other drivers — a 16-year-old girl — also was killed. The third driver escaped injury. Authorities did not release their names.
The sheriff’s office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash but they did not release details.
Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes