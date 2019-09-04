911 Audio Details Scene After Crash That Injured Kevin Hart
A 911 call describes the moments after Kevin Hart was seriously injured after his muscle car crashed on a mountainous Southern California roadway.
- Published 4 September 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 911 call released Wednesday describes the moments after Kevin Hart was seriously injured after his muscle car crashed on a mountainous Southern California roadway.
The witness describes a man believed to be Hart and telling a dispatcher that he “looked like he’s hurting.”
The eyewitness account is part of 911 audio recordings released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A California Highway Patrol collision report says the actor was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment early Sunday.
The report says the crash also included passenger Rebecca Broxterman and Jared Black, who was driving. The witness also described Black as appearing to be seriously hurt.
The CHP says Hart and Black suffered “major back injuries.” Hart’s wife has said the actor-comedian will be fine.
The accident, which remains under investigation, occurred on a stretch of road in the hills above the city of Malibu.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes