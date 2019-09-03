Wife Says Hart ‘Going to be Fine’ after Car Crash
Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu.
- Published 3 September 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.
Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.
The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
