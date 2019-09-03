Simone Biles ‘Aches’ for Victims After Brother Charged
The Olympic gymnastics champion says she's struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead.
- Published 3 September 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead.
She said in a tweet that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families.
Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting.
Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party.
Three men were killed when gunfire broke out during a fight and two others were wounded.
Biles-Thomas is scheduled for arraignment in Cleveland on Sept. 13. No attorney is listed for him in court records.
