Trump Blimp Appears in Copenhagen on Day He Was Scheduled to Arrive
Although U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Denmark, his effigy is here in the form of a 20-foot blimp that has become synonymous with resistance to the American president.
- Published 2 September 2019
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Although U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled a visit to Denmark, his effigy is here in the form of a 20-foot blimp that has become synonymous with resistance to the American president.
The angry, diaper-clad caricature armed with a cellphone known as “Baby Trump” was floating in the air above a downtown Copenhagen square.
Since the president last month canceled his Sept. 2-3 trip to NATO member Denmark after leaders there mocked his desire to purchase Greenland, the organizers of anti-Trump demonstrations have decided to carry on with their planned rally and decided to fly the blimp.
Trump also has called off a planned trip to Poland to deal with Hurricane Dorian at home, and sent Vice President Mike Pence instead.
