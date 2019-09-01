Comedian Kevin Hart Injured in Southern California Car Crash
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
- Published 1 September 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.
A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.
Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.
The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.
The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.
A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.
The crash was first reported by TMZ.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes