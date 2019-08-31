Police: “Multiple Gunshot Victims” from Texas Shootings
Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa.
- Published 31 August 2019
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say there are “multiple gunshot victims” in West Texas after reports of two suspects opening fire in the area of Midland and Odessa.
Police in Odessa say one or possibly two suspects hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people. “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” Odessa police said in a posting on Facebook.
The Midland, Texas, Police Department said that another suspect was believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle.
The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lock-down.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20. Odessa is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Midland. Both are more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) west of Dallas.
