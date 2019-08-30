Conservative Political Commentator Steve Gill Reaches Divorce Deal, Freed from Jail
Steve Gill had been jailed for not paying $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife.
- Published 30 August 2019
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative political commentator jailed last week for not paying $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife is now free.
News outlets report Steve Gill was ordered released Thursday, just minutes after reaching a divorce agreement with his current estranged wife.
The woman testified against Gill in the child support case and filed for a protection order in which she accused him of physical and emotional abuse. She says the former congressional candidate threatened “World War III” if she ever left him.
Judge James Martin noted Thursday that a deal also was reached in the other case. The agreements’ terms weren’t publicly disclosed, though Gill’s $170,000 bail was lowered to $50,000.
The WLAC radio show host owns a consulting firm and co-founded a right-wing website, The Tennessee Star/TN Star, that he resigned from while jailed.
