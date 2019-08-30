Coming to National Park Trails: Electric Bikes
Motorized electric bicycles may soon be humming their way into serene national parks and other public lands nationwide under a new Trump administration order.
- Published 30 August 2019
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is officially classifying the electric-powered bikes as non-motorized bikes and giving agencies 14 days to rewrite their rules accordingly.
He signed the order without fanfare this week.
The move is being celebrated by e-biker supporters. They say the bikes are a boon to older riders and those with disabilities.
But critics say it’s a slippery slope that could change the nature of national parks. More than 50 hiking, horse-riding and other outdoor and conservation associations, including the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Pacific Crest Trail Association, objected in a July letter.
