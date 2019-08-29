Watchdog: Justice Official Watched Porn on Work Computers
The Justice Department's inspector general says a former deputy assistant attorney general resigned after admitting watching pornography on their government computer.
- Published 29 August 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general says a former deputy assistant attorney general resigned after admitting watching pornography on their government computer.
The watchdog released a summary of the investigation Thursday.
The official isn’t identified in the inspector general’s summary.
The inspector general’s office says the person resigned before the investigation was finished.
Investigators say a forensic analysis of two of the official’s computers showed the person visited websites with sexually explicit videos and images and searched for sexually explicit terms.
Accessing the material on a government computer is a violation of Justice Department policy.
Investigators say the official initially lied to them and only admitted visiting the websites after being were confronted with the results of the forensic computer analysis.
The Justice Department declined to bring any criminal charges.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes