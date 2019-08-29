Uber and Lyft Threaten $60 Million California Ballot Measure
It comes as California debates a bill that would make it harder for the companies to label their workers as independent contractors.
- Published 29 August 2019
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Uber and Lyft are threatening to spend $60 million on a ballot measure if they can’t reach a deal with California lawmakers on legislation that would change the rights of gig workers.
Spokespeople for the companies announced the plan, though the proposed text of the ballot measure has not been released.
It comes as California debates a bill that would make it harder for the companies to label their workers as independent contractors instead of employees. As employees, they would be entitled to more benefits.
The companies are pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to broker a deal that would set up a new set of requirements for gig companies. Uber and Lyft say they would agree to a base hourly wage of $21 for drivers, portable benefits and sector-wide bargaining rights.
