Patrol Group Finds Two-Headed Turtle Hatchling
The hatchling was found alive and released into the ocean.
- Published 29 August 2019
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A group that monitors sea turtles in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, has reported finding a two-headed Loggerhead hatchling.
News outlets report Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island says the hatchling was found alive and released into the ocean.
The group’s leader, marine biologist Amber Kuehn, says a genetic mutation caused the second head on the turtle, since named Squirt and Crush.
The group shared a picture of the turtle on Facebook that showed the creature’s small body partially eclipsed by a gloved hand. The post wished the turtle good luck. Kuehn says Crush and Squirt couldn’t really swim, as the heads controlled separate flippers and weren’t working together.
