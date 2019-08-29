House Dems Say Trump Admin Blocking Visits to Border Sites
The House Oversight and Reform Committee is objecting to the Trump administration's decision to block committee staffers from conducting additional visits to detention facilities.
- Published 29 August 2019
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight and Reform Committee is objecting to the Trump administration’s decision to block committee staffers from conducting additional visits at 11 border detention facilities after visits last week revealed serious problems.
The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, says the refusal contradicts testimony by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan that he welcomed congressional visits to the facilities.
The department’s inspector general has warned that some sites pose “an immediate risk to the health and safety of DHS agents and officers, and to those detained.”
Cummings says in a letter to McAleenan that it appears the administration “expects Congress to be satisfied with receiving agency tours of facilities” without questioning the department’s policies or decisions. He says “that is not the way effective oversight works.”
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes