Alex Trebek, Saying He’s on the Mend, Back at ‘Jeopardy!’
The game show posted a video on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead.
- Published 29 August 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer.
The game show posted a video on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.
Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019
New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.
Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.
The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.
