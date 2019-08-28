World-Record Grapefruit Grown in Louisiana
A basketball-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.
- Published 28 August 2019
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A basketball-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.
The giant citrus grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell.
The Guinness Book of World Records says it’s the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference.
It weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 28¾ inches (73 centimeters) around. That’s almost as big around as an NBA basketball.
The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil.
State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January.
Spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says official word came recently.
A Word to Our Loyal Readers
Support Snopes and make a difference for readers everywhere.
Editorial
- David Mikkelson
- Doreen Marchionni
- David Emery
- Bond Huberman
- Jordan Liles
- Alex Kasprak
- Dan Evon
- Dan MacGuill
- Bethania Palma
- Liz Donaldson
Operations
- Vinny Green
- Ryan Miller
- Chris Reilly
- Chad Ort
- Elyssa Young
Most Snopes assignments begin when readers ask us, “Is this true?” Those tips launch our fact-checkers on sprints across a vast range of political, scientific, legal, historical, and visual information. We investigate as thoroughly and quickly as possible and relay what we learn. Then another question arrives, and the race starts again.
We do this work every day at no cost to you, but it is far from free to produce, and we cannot afford to slow down. To ensure Snopes endures — and grows to serve more readers — we need a different kind of tip: We need your financial support.
Support Snopes so we continue to pursue the facts — for you and anyone searching for answers.
Team Snopes