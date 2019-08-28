Comedian Says Hammers Got Him Ousted from Idaho Statehouse
Gallagher said he was escorted out after entering the state capitol with two mallets.
- Published 28 August 2019
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A comedian known for smashing fruit and vegetables with giant wooden hammers says he was escorted out of Idaho’s Statehouse when he entered the building carrying two of the hammers.
Gallagher told the Idaho Statesman that he was looking for the state’s film office on Monday for a possible project. The state doesn’t have a film office.
A person who answered the phone at the state agency that provides security said Wednesday that no one was available to comment.
The 73-year-old comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s says he’s in Boise to scout locations for a film about an ancient poet.
He also says he’d like to build a retirement project in the area where old celebrities could live among regular folks.
